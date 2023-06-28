BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

At present, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has a stock price of $62.25. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $63.115 after an opening price of $62.00. The day’s lowest price was $61.92, and it closed at $62.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $80.41 on 11/11/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $60.33 on 05/30/23.

52-week price history of BJ Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -22.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.18%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $60.33 to $80.41. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.03 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.02 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.29B and boasts a workforce of 34000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 71.41, with a change in price of -12.06. Similarly, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. recorded 1,804,107 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.22%.

Examining BJ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BJ stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

BJ Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 10.61%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 51.70%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.43% and 57.66%, respectively.

BJ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.91%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.74%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BJ has fallen by 1.30%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.70%.