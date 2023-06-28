BE’s Market Whiplash: -16.37% YTD Decline, 18.01% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -16.37%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -18.08%. The price of BE increased 18.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.22%.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) stock is currently valued at $15.99. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $15.99 after opening at $15.74. The stock briefly dropped to $15.525 before ultimately closing at $15.51.

Bloom Energy Corporation saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $31.47 on 08/12/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $12.33 on 05/12/23.

52-week price history of BE Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Bloom Energy Corporation’s current trading price is -49.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$12.33 and $31.47. The Bloom Energy Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 3.13 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.85 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.39B and boasts a workforce of 2530 employees.

Bloom Energy Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Bloom Energy Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.27, with a change in price of -9.43. Similarly, Bloom Energy Corporation recorded 3,990,659 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.10%.

BE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BE stands at 2.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.04.

BE Stock Stochastic Average

Bloom Energy Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 56.82%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 56.58%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.52% and 53.19%, respectively.