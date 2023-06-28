Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is PAA Stock a Safe Harbor?

At present, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has a stock price of $13.66. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $13.695 after an opening price of $13.60. The day’s lowest price was $13.52, and it closed at $13.66.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $13.95 on 06/08/23 and the lowest value was $9.10 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of PAA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s current trading price is -2.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.11%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $9.10 to $13.95. In the Energy sector, the Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.93 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.54 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.61B and boasts a workforce of 4100 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.96, with a change in price of +0.84. Similarly, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. recorded 3,912,208 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.56%.

Examining PAA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAA stands at 1.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.92.

PAA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 83.51%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 71.82%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 69.70% and 60.40% respectively.

PAA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 16.16%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.65%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PAA has leaped by -0.36%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.04%.