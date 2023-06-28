Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Analog Devices Inc.’s current trading price is -2.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $133.48 and $198.24 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.63 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.48 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is $192.38. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $192.605 after an opening price of $186.80. The stock briefly fell to $185.01 before ending the session at $186.34.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Analog Devices Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $198.24 on 04/04/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $133.48 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 96.11B and boasts a workforce of 24450 employees.

Analog Devices Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Analog Devices Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 184.99, with a change in price of +15.79. Similarly, Analog Devices Inc. recorded 3,538,961 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.94%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADI stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

ADI Stock Stochastic Average

Analog Devices Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 95.04%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.27%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.76% and 74.84%, respectively.

ADI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 17.28% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 17.48%. The price of ADI fallen by 11.60% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.34%.