AGRO’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Adecoagro S.A.’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is $9.18. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $9.66 after opening at $9.66. It dipped to a low of $9.135 before ultimately closing at $9.69.

The market performance of Adecoagro S.A. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $10.09 on 08/29/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $6.95, recorded on 12/14/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of AGRO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Adecoagro S.A.’s current trading price is -9.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $6.95 and $10.09. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.66 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.62 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 999.98M and boasts a workforce of 9776 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Adecoagro S.A.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Adecoagro S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.47, with a change in price of +0.72. Similarly, Adecoagro S.A. recorded 602,343 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.51%.

AGRO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGRO stands at 1.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.90.

AGRO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Adecoagro S.A. over the last 50 days is presently at 60.39%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 44.03%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.60% and 80.74%, respectively.

AGRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 10.74% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.68%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AGRO has fallen by 2.57%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.80%.