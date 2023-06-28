Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Agenus Inc.’s current trading price is -49.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.69%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.28 and $3.31. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.21 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.64 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has a stock price of $1.68. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.745 after an opening price of $1.67. The day’s lowest price was $1.60, and it closed at $1.64.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Agenus Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $3.31 on 11/16/22 and a low of $1.28 for the same time frame on 04/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 605.84M and boasts a workforce of 533 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7354, with a change in price of -0.9100. Similarly, Agenus Inc. recorded 5,453,997 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.14%.

AGEN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Agenus Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 42.31%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 36.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 40.07% and 47.03% respectively.

AGEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -28.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -33.12%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AGEN has fallen by 19.15%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.16%.