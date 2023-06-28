A Tale of Resilience: Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is $0.14. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.1475 after opening at $0.1408. The stock touched a low of $0.1395 before closing at $0.14.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $2.14 on 07/12/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.10, recorded on 03/20/23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of NVOS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s current trading price is -93.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.10 and $2.14. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.96 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 9.3 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.79M and boasts a workforce of 115 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1334, with a change in price of +0.0057. Similarly, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. recorded 17,060,627 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.23%.

NVOS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NVOS stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NVOS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 34.77%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 42.92%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.39% and 59.24%, respectively.

NVOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -30.58%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -30.51%. The price of NVOS fallen by 2.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.06%.