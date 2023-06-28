A Closer Look at The Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock Gains

The present stock price for The Mosaic Company (MOS) is $34.74. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $34.78 after an opening price of $34.20. The stock briefly fell to $33.32 before ending the session at $34.35.

The Mosaic Company experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $62.83 on 08/26/22 and the lowest value was $31.44 on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of MOS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. The Mosaic Company’s current trading price is -44.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.50%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $31.44 and $62.83. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.58 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.37 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Mosaic Company (MOS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.67B and boasts a workforce of 13570 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The Mosaic Company

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating The Mosaic Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 43.06, with a change in price of -15.12. Similarly, The Mosaic Company recorded 4,471,683 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.32%.

Examining MOS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MOS stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

MOS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The Mosaic Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 20.45%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 63.95%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.01% and 61.99%, respectively.

MOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -20.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -21.92%. The price of MOS fallen by 1.67% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.09%.