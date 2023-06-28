A Closer Look at Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Stock Gains

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) current stock price is $26.14. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $26.22 after opening at $25.89. The stock’s lowest point was $25.66 before it closed at $25.83.

The stock market performance of Dropbox Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $26.59 on 06/23/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $18.71, recorded on 03/13/23.

52-week price history of DBX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Dropbox Inc.’s current trading price is -1.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $18.71 and $26.59. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.16 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.49 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.91B and boasts a workforce of 3118 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Dropbox Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Dropbox Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.12, with a change in price of +2.26. Similarly, Dropbox Inc. recorded 4,150,658 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.46%.

DBX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Dropbox Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 93.61%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 89.23%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.44% and 91.16%, respectively.

DBX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 16.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 16.64%. The price of DBX increased 16.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.73%.