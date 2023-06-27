ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.: -14.98% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

The stock price for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) currently stands at $25.55. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $25.78 after starting at $25.45. The stock’s lowest price was $25.395 before closing at $25.27. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $30.05 on 05/18/23 and the lowest value was $16.06 on 10/31/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of ZTO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s current trading price is -14.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.08%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $16.06 and $30.05. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.22 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.74 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.03B and boasts a workforce of 24888 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

As of right now, 26 analysts are rating ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.29, with a change in price of -2.96. Similarly, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. recorded 2,936,269 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.38%.

Examining ZTO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZTO stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

ZTO Stock Stochastic Average

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 15.49%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.23%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.58% and 21.51%, respectively.

ZTO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -4.14%. The price of ZTO leaped by -7.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.96%.