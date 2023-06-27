Zillow Group Inc.: Analyzing Z Stock Trends

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) current stock price is $51.04. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $49.67 after opening at $47.91. The stock’s lowest point was $47.90 before it closed at $49.30. Zillow Group Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $49.67 on 06/27/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $26.14 on 10/13/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of Z Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Zillow Group Inc.’s current trading price is 2.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.25%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $26.14 and $49.67. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.28 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.54 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.46B and boasts a workforce of 5852 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Zillow Group Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Zillow Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.62, with a change in price of +6.10. Similarly, Zillow Group Inc. recorded 2,753,730 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.56%.

Z Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Zillow Group Inc. over the past 50 days is 100.00%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 100.00%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 90.28% and 88.22%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

Z Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 58.47%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 52.55%. The price of Z increased 12.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.63%.