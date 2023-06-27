Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Vertiv Holdings Co’s current trading price is -1.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 202.19%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $7.76 and $23.73. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.31 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 4.78 million over the last 3 months. The present stock price for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is $23.45. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $24.26 after an opening price of $23.50. The stock briefly fell to $23.38 before ending the session at $23.64. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Vertiv Holdings Co ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $23.73 on 06/26/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.76 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 79.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.77B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.91, with a change in price of +9.23. Similarly, Vertiv Holdings Co recorded 4,408,721 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +64.91%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRT stands at 2.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.04.

VRT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Vertiv Holdings Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 93.42%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.96%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 94.28% and 96.22% respectively.

VRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 71.67% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 78.46%. The price of VRT fallen by 44.40% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.04%.