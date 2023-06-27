Uxin Limited (UXIN) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Uxin Limited’s current trading price is -85.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.80 and $10.70 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.57 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.51 million over the last three months. The present stock price for Uxin Limited (UXIN) is $1.60. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.65 after an opening price of $1.42. The stock briefly fell to $1.42 before ending the session at $1.42. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Uxin Limited saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $10.70 on 07/11/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.80 on 04/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Uxin Limited (UXIN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 74.14M and boasts a workforce of 814 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9976, with a change in price of -1.5900. Similarly, Uxin Limited recorded 370,129 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -49.84%.

UXIN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Uxin Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 74.07%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 76.31%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 47.35% and 41.46%, respectively.

UXIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -44.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -42.24%. The price of UXIN fallen by 7.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 15.94%.