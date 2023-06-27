Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s current trading price is -4.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.89%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.13 and $3.83 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.7 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.44 million over the last three months. The present stock price for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is $3.64. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.76 after an opening price of $3.74. The stock briefly fell to $3.71 before ending the session at $3.74. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.83 on 06/21/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.13 on 09/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 43.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.29B and boasts a workforce of 10139 employees.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.97, with a change in price of +1.05. Similarly, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. recorded 1,508,194 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +40.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UGP stands at 1.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

UGP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 82.03%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 66.38%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.60% and 84.77%, respectively.

UGP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 50.41% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 47.97%. The price of UGP fallen by 8.33% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.15%.