TNXP Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The current stock price for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is $1.43. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.605 after opening at $1.60. It dipped to a low of $1.41 before ultimately closing at $1.60. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $14.00 on 07/29/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.52 on 06/26/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

52-week price history of TNXP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current trading price is -89.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -5.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.52 and $14.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.39 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.23 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -60.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.07M and boasts a workforce of 117 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.4818, with a change in price of -5.5700. Similarly, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. recorded 252,821 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.57%.

TNXP Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TNXP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TNXP Stock Stochastic Average

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.99%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.90%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.23% and 15.76%, respectively.

TNXP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -41.30% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -29.19%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TNXP has leaped by -19.66%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -22.70%.