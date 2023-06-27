TME’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.67%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -7.89%. The price of TME increased 5.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.39%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) stock is currently valued at $7.64. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $7.59 after opening at $7.45. The stock briefly dropped to $7.4199 before ultimately closing at $7.44. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $9.29 on 01/04/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.14 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of TME Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s current trading price is -17.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 143.47%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $3.14 and $9.29. The trading volume for the Communication Services sector company’s shares reached about 1.32 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 6.42 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.80B and boasts a workforce of 5805 employees.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Tencent Music Entertainment Group as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.72, with a change in price of -1.22. Similarly, Tencent Music Entertainment Group recorded 6,547,518 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.75%.

TME’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TME stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

TME Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Tencent Music Entertainment Group over the last 50 days is 60.27%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 60.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.98% and 54.52%, respectively.