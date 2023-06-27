Home  »  Stock   »  The Significance of Moving Averages in Terran Orbi...

The Significance of Moving Averages in Terran Orbital Corporation Inc. (LLAP) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -10.13% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.70%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LLAP has fallen by 14.52%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.

The stock of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is currently priced at $1.42. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.33 after opening at $1.31. The day’s lowest price was $1.25 before the stock closed at $1.31.

Terran Orbital Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $5.46 on 07/11/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.11 on 05/30/23.

52-week price history of LLAP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Terran Orbital Corporation’s current trading price is -73.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.11 and $5.46. The Terran Orbital Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.32 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.61 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 195.82M and boasts a workforce of 480 employees.

Terran Orbital Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Terran Orbital Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7672, with a change in price of -0.6350. Similarly, Terran Orbital Corporation recorded 5,349,037 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.28%.

LLAP Stock Stochastic Average

Terran Orbital Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 30.65%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 78.84%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.24% and 56.30%, respectively.

