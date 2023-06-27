The Significance of Moving Averages in CalAmp Corp. Inc. (CAMP) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -70.98% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -69.12%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CAMP has leaped by -26.55%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -31.94%. The stock of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) is currently priced at $1.30. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.6551 after opening at $1.64. The day’s lowest price was $1.25 before the stock closed at $1.71. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



CalAmp Corp. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $6.46 on 08/18/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.61 on 06/26/23.

52-week price history of CAMP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. CalAmp Corp.’s current trading price is -79.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -19.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.61 and $6.46. The CalAmp Corp.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.83 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.18 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.32M and boasts a workforce of 644 employees.

CalAmp Corp.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating CalAmp Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.9574, with a change in price of -3.3300. Similarly, CalAmp Corp. recorded 179,782 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -71.92%.

CAMP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAMP stands at 15.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 15.90.

CAMP Stock Stochastic Average

CalAmp Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.49%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 5.38%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.67% and 19.40%, respectively.