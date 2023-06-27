The Boeing Company (BA) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. The Boeing Company’s current trading price is -7.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $120.99 and $223.91 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.21 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 5.48 million over the last three months. The present stock price for The Boeing Company (BA) is $208.10. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $207.09 after an opening price of $206.11. The stock briefly fell to $204.66 before ending the session at $205.58. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The Boeing Company experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $223.91 on 06/12/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $120.99 on 09/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Boeing Company (BA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 127.57B and boasts a workforce of 156000 employees.

The Boeing Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating The Boeing Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 207.26, with a change in price of -7.15. Similarly, The Boeing Company recorded 5,554,104 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.33%.

BA Stock Stochastic Average

The Boeing Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 46.77%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 30.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.86% and 32.46%, respectively.

BA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 9.25% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 10.55%. The price of BA fallen by 3.60% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.01%.