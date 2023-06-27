StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. StoneCo Ltd.’s current trading price is -12.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 77.78%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $7.20 and $14.60. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.09 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 5.38 million over the last 3 months. The present stock price for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is $12.80. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $13.705 after an opening price of $13.50. The stock briefly fell to $12.62 before ending the session at $13.55. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



StoneCo Ltd. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $14.60 on 05/17/23 and the lowest value was $7.20 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 43.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.20B and boasts a workforce of 16685 employees.

StoneCo Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating StoneCo Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.15, with a change in price of +1.64. Similarly, StoneCo Ltd. recorded 5,515,844 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for STNE stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

STNE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for StoneCo Ltd. over the last 50 days is 49.85%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 31.03%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.33% and 72.16%, respectively.

STNE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 35.59% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 35.16%. The price of STNE fallen by 1.11% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.33%.