Shengfeng Development Limited: Analyzing SFWL Stock Trends

52-week price history of SFWL Stock A stock's 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Shengfeng Development Limited's current trading price is -19.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 239.80%. The stock's price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.94 and $12.45. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.17 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.73 million over the last three months. Moving average and trading volume data SFWL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company's financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company's current total liabilities by its shareholders' equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders' equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SFWL stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.



SFWL Stock Stochastic Average

Shengfeng Development Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 74.13%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 65.05%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.92% and 29.66%, respectively.

SFWL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 148.51% since the start of this calendar year. Over the past 30 days, the price of SFWL has fallen by 33.91%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 30.25%.