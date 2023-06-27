SentinelOne Inc. (S) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. SentinelOne Inc.’s current trading price is -50.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.11%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $12.43 and $30.00. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.11 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 8.46 million observed over the last three months. SentinelOne Inc. (S) has a current stock price of $14.93. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $15.54 after opening at $15.35. The stock’s low for the day was $14.84, and it eventually closed at $15.45. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



SentinelOne Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $30.00 on 08/31/22, with the lowest value being $12.43 on 06/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.32B and boasts a workforce of 2200 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for SentinelOne Inc.

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating SentinelOne Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.38, with a change in price of -0.16. Similarly, SentinelOne Inc. recorded 7,570,987 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.06%.

How S’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for S stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

S Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of SentinelOne Inc. over the last 50 days is at 26.25%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 26.25%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 29.15% and 29.36%, respectively.

S Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 2.33% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 9.62%. The price of S leaped by -24.90% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.21%.