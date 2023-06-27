RIO’s Stock Market Adventure: -9.45% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -9.45% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -8.28%. The price of RIO fallen by 8.55% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.21%. Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has a current stock price of $64.47. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $64.2394 after opening at $63.46. The stock’s low for the day was $63.46, and it eventually closed at $63.74. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Rio Tinto Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $80.51 on 01/26/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $50.92 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of RIO Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Rio Tinto Group’s current trading price is -19.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.62%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $50.92 and $80.51. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.16 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.26 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 108.34B and boasts a workforce of 54000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 66.82, with a change in price of -14.78. Similarly, Rio Tinto Group recorded 3,379,554 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.69%.

RIO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIO stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

RIO Stock Stochastic Average

Rio Tinto Group’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 47.08%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 56.87%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.29% and 56.19%, respectively.