Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Rigetti Computing Inc.’s current trading price is -83.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 176.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.36 and $5.90 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.8 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.58 million over the last three months. The stock price for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) currently stands at $1.00. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.13 after starting at $0.91. The stock’s lowest price was $0.91 before closing at $0.91. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Rigetti Computing Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $5.90 on 08/18/22 and a low of $0.36 for the same time frame on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 77.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 128.56M and boasts a workforce of 144 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7557, with a change in price of +0.2146. Similarly, Rigetti Computing Inc. recorded 2,384,426 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RGTI stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

RGTI Stock Stochastic Average

Rigetti Computing Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 49.24%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 26.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.39% and 30.30%, respectively.

RGTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 36.48%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 22.83%. The price of RGTI fallen by 29.23% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.34%.