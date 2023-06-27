Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in BCAB Stock

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) stock is currently valued at $3.17. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $3.45 after opening at $3.45. The stock briefly dropped to $3.0013 before ultimately closing at $3.50. BioAtla Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $12.15 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.23 on 03/24/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of BCAB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. BioAtla Inc.’s current trading price is -73.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.23 to $12.15. In the Healthcare sector, the BioAtla Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.56 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.6 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 155.17M and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.30, with a change in price of -0.62. Similarly, BioAtla Inc. recorded 528,391 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.36%.

Examining BCAB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BCAB stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BCAB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for BioAtla Inc. over the last 50 days is 26.87%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 16.89%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.88% and 68.16%, respectively.

BCAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -61.58%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -61.62%. The price of BCAB decreased -1.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.14%.