Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock's 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Qifu Technology Inc.'s current trading price is -32.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.21%. The stock's price range during this period has varied between $9.47 and $25.49. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.39 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.85 million observed over the last three months. Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has a current stock price of $17.16. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $16.59 after opening at $16.28. The stock's low for the day was $15.62, and it eventually closed at $15.63.



The stock market performance of Qifu Technology Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $25.49 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $9.47, recorded on 10/24/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.45B and boasts a workforce of 2199 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.07, with a change in price of -8.12. Similarly, Qifu Technology Inc. recorded 955,325 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.48%.

How QFIN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QFIN stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

QFIN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Qifu Technology Inc. over the past 50 days is 61.94%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.69%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 82.81% and 78.80%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

QFIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -15.72% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -11.45%. The price of QFIN fallen by 22.57% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.65%.