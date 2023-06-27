Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -91.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -5.90%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.20 and $2.12. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.98 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.23 million over the last 3 months. The stock price for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) currently stands at $0.19. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.2395 after starting at $0.2395. The stock’s lowest price was $0.1801 before closing at $0.25. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



In terms of market performance, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.12 on 07/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.20 on 06/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -85.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.22M and boasts a workforce of 127 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0804, with a change in price of -1.4118. Similarly, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 888,695 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -88.24%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PIRS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PIRS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is 0.98%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.98%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 3.10% and 9.42%, respectively.

PIRS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -81.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -79.34%. The price of PIRS leaped by -78.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -79.09%.