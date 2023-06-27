ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s current trading price is -4.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 98.86%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $44.76 and $93.44. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.2 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 7.02 million over the last 3 months. The present stock price for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is $89.01. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $90.00 after an opening price of $88.638. The stock briefly fell to $87.965 before ending the session at $88.62. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



ON Semiconductor Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $93.44 on 06/13/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $44.76 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.89B and boasts a workforce of 31000 employees.

ON Semiconductor Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating ON Semiconductor Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 81.44, with a change in price of +10.96. Similarly, ON Semiconductor Corporation recorded 7,246,869 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ON stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

ON Stock Stochastic Average

Today, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 82.67%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 59.46%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 59.73% and 63.15% respectively.

ON Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 42.71% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 43.29%. The price of ON fallen by 8.55% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.41%.