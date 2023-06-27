Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Newmont Corporation’s current trading price is -33.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.15%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $37.45 and $64.40. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 8.48 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 8.23 million over the last three months. Newmont Corporation’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $64.40 on 06/27/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $37.45 on 11/03/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Newmont Corporation (NEM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.32B and boasts a workforce of 14600 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.96, with a change in price of -10.18. Similarly, Newmont Corporation recorded 8,446,811 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.23%.

How NEM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEM stands at 0.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

NEM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Newmont Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 26.62%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 70.53%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.67% and 58.97%, respectively.

NEM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -9.43%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.66%. The price of NEM fallen by 2.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.46%.