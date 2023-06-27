NaaS Technology Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

Currently, the stock price of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is $5.17. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $5.67 after opening at $5.60. The stock touched a low of $5.1201 before closing at $5.67. In terms of market performance, NaaS Technology Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.78 on 04/06/23, while the lowest value was $2.75 on 12/29/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

52-week price history of NAAS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. NaaS Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -59.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.75 and $12.78. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.32 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.58 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.09B and boasts a workforce of 311 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.75, with a change in price of -0.63. Similarly, NaaS Technology Inc. recorded 454,395 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.86%.

NAAS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NAAS stands at 1.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.43.

NAAS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of NaaS Technology Inc. over the last 50 days is at 1.15%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 3.09%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 22.52% and 21.53%, respectively.

NAAS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 32.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 11.18%. The price of NAAS leaped by -23.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.07%.