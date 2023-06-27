LL: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -31.85%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -37.52%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LL has leaped by -0.26%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.68%. At present, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) has a stock price of $3.83. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.48 after an opening price of $4.39. The day’s lowest price was $3.83, and it closed at $4.29. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



LL Flooring Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $11.00 on 08/16/22 and the lowest value was $2.75 on 05/08/23.

52-week price history of LL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -65.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.75 and $11.00. The LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.26 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.8 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 118.39M and boasts a workforce of 2300 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.23, with a change in price of -2.23. Similarly, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. recorded 761,340 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.80%.

LL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LL stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

LL Stock Stochastic Average

LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 38.99%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.31% and 33.85%, respectively.