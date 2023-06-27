Knightscope Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Down -69.91% in 6 Months, Down 21.98% in 30 Days

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has a current stock price of $0.50. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.4293 after opening at $0.40. The stock’s low for the day was $0.375, and it eventually closed at $0.38. Knightscope Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $3.90 on 07/11/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.36 on 05/31/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

52-week price history of KSCP Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Knightscope Inc.’s current trading price is -87.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.75%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.36 and $3.90. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 5.83 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.17 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.31M and boasts a workforce of 92 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7598, with a change in price of -1.0400. Similarly, Knightscope Inc. recorded 1,006,854 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.87%.

KSCP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Knightscope Inc. over the last 50 days is at 28.21%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 58.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.48% and 23.11%, respectively.

KSCP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -73.57% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -69.91%. The price of KSCP fallen by 21.98% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.28%.