KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock's 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. KKR & Co. Inc.'s current trading price is -12.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.10%. The stock's price range for this time frame has been between $41.77 and $60.53. The trading volume of the company's shares in the Financial reached around 6.23 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.87 million over the last three months. KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has a current stock price of $53.09. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $53.83 after opening at $53.34. The stock's low for the day was $53.08, and it eventually closed at $53.59.



The market performance of KKR & Co. Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $60.53 on 02/08/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $41.77, recorded on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 46.31B and boasts a workforce of 4150 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc.

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating KKR & Co. Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.10, with a change in price of -2.72. Similarly, KKR & Co. Inc. recorded 3,077,742 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.87%.

How KKR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KKR stands at 2.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.41.

KKR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for KKR & Co. Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 47.75%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 29.27%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 44.78% and 57.47%, respectively.

KKR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 14.37% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 11.42%. The price of KKR fallen by 7.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.19%.