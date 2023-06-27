Home  »  Stock   »  Kenvue Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Res...

Kenvue Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) currently stands at $25.75. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $26.60 after starting at $26.59. The stock’s lowest price was $26.02 before closing at $26.15.

52-week price history of KVUE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Kenvue Inc.’s current trading price is -7.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $24.75 to $27.80. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Kenvue Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.29 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.82 million over the past three months.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Kenvue Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Kenvue Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Examining KVUE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KVUE stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

KVUE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -4.28%. The price of KVUE leaped by -2.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.19%.

