Kellogg Company (K) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Kellogg Company’s current trading price is -13.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.97%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $63.74 and $77.17. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.57 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.26 million observed over the last three months. Kellogg Company (K) currently has a stock price of $66.91. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $65.63 after opening at $65.00. The lowest recorded price for the day was $64.18 before it closed at $65.60. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The market performance of Kellogg Company has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $77.17 on 10/31/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $63.74, recorded on 03/10/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Kellogg Company (K) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.38B and boasts a workforce of 30000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Kellogg Company

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Kellogg Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 67.29, with a change in price of -1.51. Similarly, Kellogg Company recorded 2,303,452 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.20%.

How K’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for K stands at 1.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.42.

K Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Kellogg Company over the last 50 days is at 31.71%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 63.58%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 40.60% and 30.99%, respectively.

K Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -6.08%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.64%. Over the last 30 days, the price of K has leaped by -1.50%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.06%.