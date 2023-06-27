International Business Machines Corporation Inc. (IBM) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -6.78% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.60%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IBM has fallen by 4.50%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.47%. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is currently priced at $131.34. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $131.41 after opening at $129.39. The day’s lowest price was $129.31 before the stock closed at $129.43. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



International Business Machines Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $153.21 on 12/13/22 and the lowest value was $115.54 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of IBM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. International Business Machines Corporation’s current trading price is -14.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$115.54 and $153.21. The International Business Machines Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 4.84 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 4.56 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 121.55B and boasts a workforce of 311300 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 129.40, with a change in price of -3.39. Similarly, International Business Machines Corporation recorded 4,809,357 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.52%.

IBM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IBM stands at 2.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.49.

IBM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, International Business Machines Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 57.03%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 35.78%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.32% and 46.73%, respectively.