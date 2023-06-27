Intapp Inc. Inc. (INTA) Price Performance: The Role of Volume and Liquidity

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 63.19% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 64.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of INTA has fallen by 2.54%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.33%. Intapp Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $50.46 on 06/21/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $13.54 on 09/07/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of INTA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Intapp Inc.’s current trading price is -19.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 200.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$13.54 and $50.46. The Intapp Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.88 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.46 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Intapp Inc. (INTA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.77B and boasts a workforce of 946 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.31, with a change in price of +11.72. Similarly, Intapp Inc. recorded 442,630 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +40.44%.

INTA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INTA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

INTA Stock Stochastic Average

Intapp Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 29.99%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 21.54%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.48% and 73.96%, respectively.