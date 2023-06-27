Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Infobird Co. Ltd’s current trading price is -92.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.26%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.93 and $17.50. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 0.76 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.08 million over the last three months. Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) currently has a stock price of $1.23. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.521 after opening at $1.51. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.15 before it closed at $1.54. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Infobird Co. Ltd’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $17.50 on 06/27/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.93, recorded on 05/17/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -58.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.76M and boasts a workforce of 214 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.8689, with a change in price of -4.7200. Similarly, Infobird Co. Ltd recorded 723,359 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.33%.

How IFBD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IFBD stands at 0.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IFBD Stock Stochastic Average

Infobird Co. Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 13.06%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 8.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.98% and 31.64%, respectively.

IFBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -59.00%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -61.56%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IFBD has fallen by 10.80%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.89%.