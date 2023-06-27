Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -88.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.55%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.12 and $1.76. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.37 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.81 million observed over the last three months. Currently, the stock price of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) is $0.20. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.217 after opening at $0.217. The stock touched a low of $0.201 before closing at $0.21. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $1.76 on 08/24/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.12 on 04/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.32M and boasts a workforce of 30 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2405, with a change in price of -0.4334. Similarly, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 987,710 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -69.52%.

INFI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is at 37.82%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 36.46%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.29% and 50.98%, respectively.

INFI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -64.50%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -62.04%. The price of INFI fallen by 27.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.29%.