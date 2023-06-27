iHeartMedia Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The stock of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) is currently priced at $3.58. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.6901 after opening at $3.34. The day’s lowest price was $3.32 before the stock closed at $3.37. iHeartMedia Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $10.85 on 09/12/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.21 on 05/26/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of IHRT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. iHeartMedia Inc.’s current trading price is -67.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.99%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.21 to $10.85. In the Communication Services sector, the iHeartMedia Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.05 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.28 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 534.64M and boasts a workforce of 9350 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.43, with a change in price of -4.17. Similarly, iHeartMedia Inc. recorded 1,200,680 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.81%.

Examining IHRT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IHRT stands at 11.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 11.66.

IHRT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, iHeartMedia Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 66.50%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 75.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 66.48% and 65.87% respectively.

IHRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -41.60% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -46.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IHRT has fallen by 48.55%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.42%.