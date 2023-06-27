IBN: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.32%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.24%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IBN has fallen by 1.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.92%. At present, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has a stock price of $23.06. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $22.85 after an opening price of $22.78. The day’s lowest price was $22.68, and it closed at $22.70. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



ICICI Bank Limited experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $23.75 on 11/30/22 and the lowest value was $17.57 on 06/30/22.

52-week price history of IBN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ICICI Bank Limited’s current trading price is -2.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$17.57 and $23.75. The ICICI Bank Limited’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 1.41 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.13 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 78.17B and boasts a workforce of 103010 employees.

ICICI Bank Limited: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 41 analysts are rating ICICI Bank Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.81, with a change in price of +2.93. Similarly, ICICI Bank Limited recorded 4,733,199 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.53%.

IBN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IBN stands at 0.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.94.

IBN Stock Stochastic Average

ICICI Bank Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 88.41%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 76.35%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.45% and 44.90%, respectively.