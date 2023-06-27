HP Inc. (HPQ) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. HP Inc.’s current trading price is -16.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $24.08 and $35.75. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.9 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 7.35 million observed over the last three months. HP Inc. (HPQ) currently has a stock price of $29.77. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $29.92 after opening at $29.78. The lowest recorded price for the day was $29.70 before it closed at $29.61. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

HP Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $35.75 on 06/27/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $24.08 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

HP Inc. (HPQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.40B and boasts a workforce of 58000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for HP Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating HP Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.56, with a change in price of +0.63. Similarly, HP Inc. recorded 7,147,274 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.16%.

HPQ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of HP Inc. over the past 50 days is 38.99%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 34.90%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 33.45% and 36.09%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HPQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 10.79%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.54%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HPQ has leaped by -0.77%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.97%.