HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) is currently priced at $0.78. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.87 after opening at $0.85. The day's lowest price was $0.7753 before the stock closed at $0.88. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company's stock reached a 1-year high of $2.05 on 05/12/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.68 on 04/21/23.



52-week price history of HOOK Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s current trading price is -62.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.26%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.68 and $2.05. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.12 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.35 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.26M and boasts a workforce of 156 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0203, with a change in price of -0.2230. Similarly, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. recorded 926,403 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.30%.

Examining HOOK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HOOK stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HOOK Stock Stochastic Average

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 7.08%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.27%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.77% and 9.35%, respectively.

HOOK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.07% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HOOK has leaped by -45.28%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -25.29%.