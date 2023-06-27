HIW’s Wild Ride: Down -18.87% – What’s Next for HIW?

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -18.87% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HIW has fallen by 10.68%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.83%. The stock market performance of Highwoods Properties Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $35.78 on 07/29/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $19.45, recorded on 03/24/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

52-week price history of HIW Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Highwoods Properties Inc.’s current trading price is -36.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.71%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $19.45 and $35.78. The shares of the Real Estate sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.01 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.2 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.47B and boasts a workforce of 345 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.66, with a change in price of -7.67. Similarly, Highwoods Properties Inc. recorded 1,171,520 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.26%.

HIW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HIW stands at 1.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.33.

HIW Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Highwoods Properties Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 71.86%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.24%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.09% and 59.73%, respectively.