HEPS’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 178.79% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 162.86%. The price of HEPS fallen by 84.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 29.58%. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has a current stock price of $1.84. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.89 after opening at $1.72. The stock’s low for the day was $1.69, and it eventually closed at $1.69. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $1.75 on 06/26/23, and the lowest price during that time was $0.59, recorded on 06/30/22.

52-week price history of HEPS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s current trading price is 5.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 210.92%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.59 and $1.75. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.28 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.69 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 61.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 569.46M and boasts a workforce of 3834 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0482, with a change in price of +0.6400. Similarly, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. recorded 645,073 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +53.33%.

HEPS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HEPS stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

HEPS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. over the last 50 days is presently at 94.95%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.95%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.01% and 92.67%, respectively.