Hecla Mining Company (HL) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.15B and boasts a workforce of 1850 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.68, with a change in price of -1.02. Similarly, Hecla Mining Company recorded 7,900,096 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.53%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HL stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

HL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Hecla Mining Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 10.75%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 27.40%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 14.73% and 10.55% respectively.

HL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -7.33% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -7.99%. The price of HL leaped by -2.46% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.65%.