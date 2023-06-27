Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -50.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.23%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $7.34 and $17.39. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.63 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.16 million observed over the last three months. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) currently has a stock price of $8.60. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $9.695 after opening at $9.64. The lowest recorded price for the day was $8.60 before it closed at $9.71. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $17.39 on 08/15/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $7.34 on 05/16/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 444.45M and boasts a workforce of 7218 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Hawaiian Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Hawaiian Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.09, with a change in price of -3.72. Similarly, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. recorded 1,360,026 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.15%.

How HA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HA stands at 7.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.01.

HA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 47.20%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 35.36%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 70.84% and 84.32%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -16.13%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -19.35%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HA has fallen by 7.97%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.46%.