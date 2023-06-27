GT’s Stock Dilemma: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Market Performance and Outlook

In terms of market performance, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $15.69 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value was $9.66 on 12/28/22. 52-week price history of GT Stock Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s current trading price is -14.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.51%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $9.66 and $15.69. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 6.08 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.13 million over the last three months. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.78B and boasts a workforce of 74000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.82, with a change in price of +2.13. Similarly, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company recorded 5,061,792 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.93%.

GT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GT stands at 1.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.56.

GT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company over the past 50 days is 64.94%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 34.81%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 30.76% and 33.09%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 31.82% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 29.15%. The price of GT leaped by -3.25% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.40%.