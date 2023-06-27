Gold Fields Limited: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 12.79B Market Cap

The present stock price for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is $13.80. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $14.34 after an opening price of $14.34. The stock briefly fell to $14.125 before ending the session at $14.20. Gold Fields Limited saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $17.78 on 05/04/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $7.03 on 09/26/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of GFI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Gold Fields Limited’s current trading price is -22.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 96.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $7.03 to $17.78. In the Basic Materials sector, the Gold Fields Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.37 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.88 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.79B and boasts a workforce of 6364 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Gold Fields Limited

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Gold Fields Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.40, with a change in price of +2.17. Similarly, Gold Fields Limited recorded 5,923,090 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.58%.

Examining GFI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GFI stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

GFI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Gold Fields Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 2.24%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.47%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 8.47% and 10.52% respectively.

GFI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 33.33% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 30.19%. The price of GFI leaped by -5.35% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.83%.