General Electric Company Inc. (GE) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 59.97%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 63.92%. The price of GE fallen by 3.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.55%. The stock price for General Electric Company (GE) currently stands at $104.60. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $105.11 after starting at $103.53. The stock’s lowest price was $103.36 before closing at $104.45. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In terms of market performance, General Electric Company had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $108.90 on 06/16/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $46.77 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of GE Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. General Electric Company’s current trading price is -3.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 123.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$46.77 and $108.90. The General Electric Company’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.24 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.74 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

General Electric Company (GE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 113.99B and boasts a workforce of 172000 employees.

General Electric Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating General Electric Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 95.35, with a change in price of +22.26. Similarly, General Electric Company recorded 6,401,047 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.04%.

GE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GE stands at 0.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

GE Stock Stochastic Average

General Electric Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 67.82%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 53.02%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.65% and 50.95%, respectively.